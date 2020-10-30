A Roseburg man was arrested Thursday morning in north Winston and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm among other charges.
Brandon Love, 36, had reported that a friend and her two daughters were missing, along with several firearms belonging to the woman. However, according to police records, neighbors had witnessed Love removing gun safes from the residence in the 100 block of Rose Avenue.
An investigation found that Love had, in fact, been the one who removed the guns, and there was evidence that he had also lied about his friend and the children being missing.
Love was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the felony firearm charge as well as first-degree theft and initiating a false report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.