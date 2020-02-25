A 20-year-old Roseburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old on three separate occasions.
Skyler Nathaniel Trent was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of third-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
The victim told police it was consensual, according to court documents, but the age of consent in Oregon is 18 and the age difference between the victim and perpetrator is too large to fall within Oregon's three-year rule that would make this alleged crime a misdemeanor.
Trent initially told police he did not have sex with the teen, but later said he was misinformed about the victim's age and that he was under the influence of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.