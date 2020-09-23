A 28-year-old Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly raping a woman at his apartment, according to court documents.
Serek Rae Garza, 28, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse.
The victim told police she originally met Garza at Planet Fitness in Roseburg when he approached her. Soon afterward, Garza reached out to the woman on Snapchat, a social media app, and the two began talking online, according to court documents.
On Sept. 11, the two agreed to meet at Garza's apartment in northwest Roseburg and were talking and listening to music when Garza stood up and held out his hand.
The woman told police she thought it was an offer to dance, but instead, Garza grabbed her hand and led her to his bedroom, according to police.
The woman quickly told Garza she did not want to have sex. Garza responded, "That's fine," according to court documents, but continued to make sexual advances.
The woman said Garza became increasingly persistent despite her continued pleas for him to stop, according to court documents. She told police she was "unable to overpower" Garza and that "she kept telling Garza no which was obviously upsetting him."
The woman said she was "fearful of the threat of violence" and "believe the only way out was to go along with Garza's requests," she told police.
About a week after the woman reported the incident to police, Garza went to the Roseburg Police Department to discuss the alleged crime.
He said the woman started showing him nude photos when the two were hanging out at his house and that he was "picking up on some chemistry" and "based on her showing him nude photos, he got the impression she might be into him sexually," according to court documents.
Garza told police he remembered the woman saying she did not want to have sex, but told police that "in his experience, girls often say they do not want to have sex but change their minds after things get heated during foreplay," according to court documents.
Garza was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of nearly $1.8 million bail.
Each of the six charges are Measure 11 crimes that hold mandatory minimum sentences upon conviction. First-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration carry mandatory minimum sentences of 100 months in prison. First-degree sexual abuse carries a mandatory minimum of 75 months
No means "NO". It does not mean maybe. It doesn't mean that you can rationalize it by saying "in my experience...". That tells me you probably have forced yourself on other women in the past. Well, you probably are going to have plenty of time to think about the meaning of "NO".
