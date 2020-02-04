A Roseburg man has been arrested on sexual assault charges allegedly involving three victims under the age of 14.
Tristan Stanton, 32, was taken into custody on Jan. 30, by Roseburg police detectives. He was charged with two counts of first degree rape, two counts of first degree sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first degree sex abuse and three counts of harassment.
Police said RPD detectives began investigating the case when an alleged victim reported it on Jan. 27. During the investigation, police said they identified at least three separate victims who alleged abuse by Stanton. Police said all three were known to him.
Stanton was been lodged at Douglas County Jail with bail was set at $1.5 million.
