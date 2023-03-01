A Roseburg man is back in jail after he allegedly threatened at least one person with a knife before leading police on a chase to the Green area Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Roseburg police were alerted to a report of a man — later identified as Travis Joe January — kicking down the door of an apartment on Northeast Malheur Avenue and threatening the man and woman who were inside.
According to the police report, January, 32, initially threatened the woman before holding a knife to the man’s throat, threatening to kill both occupants of the apartment.
As January attempted to pull the woman from the apartment, neighbors intervened and January fled, which led to a police pursuit which led onto Northwest Mulholland Drive before January turned west onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and onto southbound Interstate 5.
Police communication with Douglas County Emergency Communications reported speeds reaching up to 90 miles per hour on the slush-covered freeway before January left the freeway at the Winston/Coos Bay exit 120. The pursuit ultimately led to the Valley View Trailer Park on Emil’s Way in Green, where January reportedly fled on foot but was captured a short time later.
January was booked into the Douglas County Jail on two counts each of menacing, reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree assault, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft. He was expected to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.
January was sentenced to 25 months in prison in May 2021 on charges of methamphetamine delivery and felon in possession of a firearm. He was serving three years post-prison supervision.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
