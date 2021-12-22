Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a home invasion robbery at a home in the 2300 block of Cannon Avenue in Green Wednesday.
The victim reportedly told investigators that a man, Aaron Frank Cadger, 31, of Roseburg, had entered her home and her bedroom before pointing a gun at her.
The bedroom had a security camera that recorded the incident, according to court documents. In those videos, Cadger is identified entering the bedroom with an associate and temporarily pointing the gun, a silver revolver, at the victim before putting it back in his pocket.
After punching the victim in the side of the head, the final video appeared to show Cadger zipping up a purple pouch before he and his associate left the home.
When asked what was in the bag, the victim told the detective it contained $300 cash, methamphetamine, heroin and Viagra pills.
On Saturday, a Myrtle Creek police officer spotted Cadger entering a home in the 900 block of Madrona Drive. The officer reported being able to see Cadger laying on the couch in the living room. Hiding under a blanket, Cadger ignored multiple attempts to show his hands, according to a report from the Myrtle Creek police.
Eventually, Cadger got up but began running for the back door. Officers chased Cadger down and a fight ensued, resulting in multiple taser deployments before Cadger was ultimately taken into custody and lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
Cadger was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court and formally charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, menacing, second-degree theft, pointing a firearm at another and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as resisting arrest.
