A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday after agreeing to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to the Myrtle Creek Police Department.
But unfortunately for 31-year-old William Lindsey Johnson, the girl he agreed to meet was actually a police officer who operates a Facebook page to arrest people who prey on children.
On May 9, Johnson sent a friend request to the girl and began a flirtatious conversation. When the girl told Johnson that she was 15, Johnson initially said he couldn’t keep talking because of her age, but he continued anyway, according to court documents.
Johnson then agreed to keep the relationship a secret before the conversation turned graphic, according to the police affidavit.
The two continued to have a sexually explicit conversation for days before planning to meet Monday to have sex, according to court documents. But on Monday, Johnson said he didn’t have the money to make it to the meet-up spot.
The next day, however, Johnson sent the girl a picture of his penis and told the girl to meet him at the Creekside Family Church in Roseburg.
He said when she got there, he would walk over and they could sneak into his parent’s house to have sex, according to court documents.
When Johnson arrived at the church he was greeted by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and arrested on suspicion of first- and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child and two counts of luring a minor. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $262,500 bail.
