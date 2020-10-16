A Roseburg man died and a Sutherlin woman was arrested following a two-vehicle fatal crash Thursday night on Highway 99 outside of Sutherlin.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and determined that a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer had veered into the path of an oncoming 2011 Subaru WRX.
The driver of the Subaru, Carlos Alberto Rivas, 33, of Roseburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Trailblazer, Breanna Marie Adkins, 29, of Wilbur, was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. At the hospital, Adkins’ blood alcohol content was 0.157, nearly twice the 0.08 blood alcohol level that defines legal intoxication for drivers in Oregon.
Adkins was later booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Adkins’ Facebook profile shows that she works at the Oakland Tavern, but an employee speaking on condition of anonymity said that Adkins had not been employed there for “a week or more.”
Second-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months if convicted.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Sutherlin Police Department, Sutherlin Fire Department and Umpqua Valley Ambulance.
