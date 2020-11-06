A suspended police officer for the Roseburg Veteran Affairs Medical Center faces a single federal charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a child after a federal grand jury in Medford returned a one-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Friday.
Robert Wayne Roady, 48, was arrested Oct. 22 on suspicion of nine counts of invasion of privacy after allegedly installing video cameras in the bedrooms of multiple juvenile girls for "sexual purposes," according to a police report following that arrest.
Once Douglas County prosecutors dismiss their case, Roady will be transferred to federal custody for an appearance at a later date in Eugene, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said in a statement Friday.
Attempted sexual exploitation of a child is a violation of Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 2251 (a) and (e).
The case is being investigated by both the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.
In a statement after Roady was arrested, VA spokesman Tim Parish said the "allegations are abhorrent." He said the VA immediately suspended Roady, pending the outcome of the case.
