The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a Roseburg man on suspicion of multiple drug and weapons charges in the parking lot of Ray's Food Place in Green Monday night.
Recent information indicated that 22-year-old Eumetrious Lavato Zepeda had been moving drugs through the parking lot of the supermarket near Kelly's Corner, according to court documents. Investigators saw Zepeda reportedly pull into one parking spot, then later select another location "as if he was meeting someone," the document read.
Four separate investigators contacted Zepeda along with Roseburg Police Department K-9 Trapper, who alerted officers to the possible presence of a controlled substance in Zepeda's vehicle.
A subsequent search revealed a Ziplock-style bag containing a quarter pound of a white crystalline substance which tested positive for amphetamines.
While searching Zepeda's vehicle further, two pistols — a Century Arms 9mm and a Smith & Wesson revolver were found within reach of the driver's seat. The 9mm was reportedly loaded with a round in the chamber. The revolver was also loaded.
Investigators said Zepeda claimed the drugs were left in the car by a homeless man named "Hank," but admitted that his own fingerprints would be on the bag.
Zepeda was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Green Elementary, meth delivery, meth possession and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $700,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.