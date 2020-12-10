A Roseburg man was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree rape and incest.
Gary Lloyd McConkey Jr., 42, was taken into custody by Roseburg police and held on $750,000 bail.
The official charges were filed on Oct. 2 after McConkey Jr. failed to voluntarily surrender in September.
The charges stem from a seven-month-long sexual relationship with a young family member in 2016, according to court documents. The allegations were brought to light by the victim during an interview with a social worker earlier this year.
During that interview, the victim disclosed that she had moved from a “bad situation” in California to live with McConkey Jr. in southeast Roseburg. After the victim was caught leaving the house at night, McConkey Jr. allegedly made her sleep on the floor in his bedroom.
Eventually, McConkey Jr. offered to let the victim sleep in his bed with him, which is when the alleged sexual abuse began, according to court documents.
The abuse continued daily, multiple times on some days, according to court records, and ultimately led to the victim becoming pregnant.
After the victim gave birth in February 2017, McConkey Jr. allegedly told her that if she didn’t talk about the abuse, “they” could never get him.
By July 2020, McConkey Jr. moved out of his southeast Roseburg home to serve as a caretaker of a home in the Tyee area, according to court documents.
The Roseburg Police Department obtained an arrest warrant and tried to contact McConkey Jr. at the residence on Wolf Valley Road on Sept. 14, but he refused to come to the door, telling officers “he did not want to talk about it,” according to the court document. McConkey Jr. agreed to turn himself in the following day but failed to show up.
First-degree rape is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon, with a minimum mandatory sentence of 8 years, 4 months. Incest is a Class C felony with penalties up to 5 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
(1) comment
Hmm, somewhere between that Measure 11 crime with a minimum sentence of 8 years, 4 months and the Class C felony with penalties up to 5 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, perhaps there should be a mandatory castration. It's the only humane way to teach the animal that the world simply will not tolerate the crimes.
