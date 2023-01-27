A 30-year-old Roseburg man was jailed Wednesday on allegations that he sexually abused a juvenile female.
Serek Rae Garza was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges of first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration in both the first and second degrees.
According to a Douglas County grand jury indictment, Garza has been accused of committing the crimes against the girl on or about Nov. 1, 2017. The indictment states the girl was younger than 14 when the alleged crimes were committed.
The grand jury indictment was issued Jan. 6 and, on Jan. 17, a warrant was issued for Garza’s arrest.
The most recent allegations mark the second time Garza has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Garza was arrested in September 2020 after a woman came forward with accusations of unwanted sexual contact against Garza. Garza faced six Measure 11 charges in that case. In a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, Garza entered a guilty plea to one count of attempting to commit first-degree rape, and in an agreement between litigators, he was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days in jail should he violate the conditions of his probation.
The woman in the 2020 case stated that she and Garza met at a local fitness center, and agreed to get together to hang out. On Sept. 11, 2020, the two agreed to meet at Garza’s apartment in northwest Roseburg and were talking and listening to music when Garza stood up and held out his hand.
The woman told police she thought it was an offer to dance, but instead, Garza grabbed her hand and led her to his bedroom, according to police.
The situation escalated, according to the woman, who told investigators that despite being told “no,” Garza persisted to try and have intercourse with the woman.
Garza’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
