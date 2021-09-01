A 29-year-old Roseburg man was transported to Emmanuel Legacy Medical Center after a reported stabbing near the Stewart Park duck pond early Wednesday morning.
Roseburg police responded to the reported stabbing in the area of 1039 NW Garden Valley Blvd. shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The injured man was initially transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being sent to the Portland hospital, according to the police report.
A suspect in the case, a 28-year-old Roseburg man, was identified and contacted by law enforcement, however, no arrest had been made as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It was believed the suspect and victim knew each other.
Roseburg police detectives are continuing the investigation with assistance from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
(2) comments
The homeless bums living at the duck pond sure make it a safe place to take your kids. Roseburg is becoming just another Portland or LA with the homeless trashing everywhere they camp. What a kick in the face to the citizens who pay taxes.
why don't you do something to help the homeless instead of calling them names. Many people are homeless not by choice but, by circumstances that may have been out of their control. It's easy to sit back, do nothing, and throw names and insults around. Show that you really care. Why don't you put pressure on the Roseburg city council to use your tax money and do something about it; provide temporary shelter and programs so people can stabilize themselves and work to get back on their feet. The answers are there ... we just have to commit to implementing them and help out our fellow community members. We're all in this together ... Peace out-
