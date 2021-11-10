A theft investigation turned into a man being arrested on suspicion of strangulation and felony assault Sunday morning on west Lookingglass Road in Roseburg.
Officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded to a possible domestic disturbance at an apartment at 1067 W. Lookingglass Road, where Justin Travis Custer, 30, of Roseburg, had allegedly caused physical harm to a woman in the apartment. It was the second time officers had been called to that address within an hour due to a possible theft reported earlier that morning, according to a court document.
During the investigation, the reporting officer noted that the woman’s eyes were discolored and swollen, and she had red marks around her neck.
The woman reportedly told police that while trying to help Custer make a list of the alleged stolen items from the apartment, he reportedly grew angry and grabbed her by the neck with enough pressure to cause her to lose consciousness. She told police that Custer also punched her multiple times in the face, according to court document.
Another officer interviewing Custer observed defensive wounds on his face.
Custer was formally arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and charged with fourth-degree assault and strangulation. Bail was set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.