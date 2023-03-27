Roseburg man jailed for pushing mom down SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — A 52-year-old Roseburg man was jailed on fourth degree assault and first degree criminal mistreatment charges after police determined he pushed his mother.According to a police report, Robert Nager, of Roseburg, called 911 using the alias Dr. Ashcroft to report that his mother fell and hurt herself. An investigation by the Roseburg Police Department found that Nager pushed his mother, because he wanted her debit card. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Crime Police Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Missing child may be headed to Northern California Peterbilt opens parts, service dealership in Roseburg Our People: Retired business owners pass company on to a new generation Umpqua Athletics aims for second national championship Glide school board hears community response, readies for superintendent candidates Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 3 children, 3 adults killed at Christian school in Nashville Braves 6, Red Sox 1 Cardinals 8, Orioles 2 Twins 8, Pirates 4 Deal to buy Silicon Valley Bank calms bank fears, for now
