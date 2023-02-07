Sunday’s worship service had members of the Garden Valley Church in fear when a man placed a revolver in the collection basket.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the church when a Roseburg man, later identified as Michael David Barrett, 44, approached the front of the church, knelt down and placed the five-shot revolver in the collection basket.
According to a court document, multiple eyewitness reports described a man walking toward the stage of the church, his face shielded by a hooded sweatshirt. A member of the church’s security team told investigators they followed Barrett to the front of the worship stage, where Barrett reportedly was “dancing around and clapping his hands” in what the security team member described as “manic” behavior.
Among the 327 people attending Sunday’s service was an off-duty Myrtle Creek police officer, who described Barrett as acting “strangely, loud, fidgety, inappropriate for a church setting.”
The worship leader who was singing to the congregation Sunday witnessed Barrett approach the stage, and told investigators that Barrett began “dancing around and clapping his hands when the music started.” When Barrett further advanced toward the stage, the worship leader put his hand near his own concealed handgun, unsure of what might happen next.
When Barrett reportedly pulled the five-shot Taurus .357-caliber revolver from his clothing, the worship leader “pointed at Barrett, pointed at the basket,” and Barrett placed the gun in the basket, according to the court affidavit. Barrett then reportedly dropped to his knees, put his face on the floor, then looked up and pulled a purple adult toy out of the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and placed it in the basket as well.
The off-duty officer took the collection basket outside the church, and Barrett was allegedly escorted outside as well. When outside, a backpack Barrett had been seen wearing was found, and Barrett reportedly gave investigators permission to search the backpack. Inside, deputies located three Glock-style handguns with loaded magazines, two of which had one round chambered. Also in the backpack were additional loaded magazines, a speed-loader for a six-shot revolver and two sealed plastic bags, each containing 20 rounds of ammunition.
During the investigation, Barrett reportedly told deputies that he thought “there were demons inside the church” and that he needed the extra weapons to give a friend — who had given him a ride to the church Sunday morning — the “choice of lethal force if it (was) ever needed” and that he prepared his friend “with armor, a weapon and first aid.”
Barrett was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and formally charged with one count each of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $7,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.