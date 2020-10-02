A Roseburg man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a disturbance at a residence on Northeast Commercial Avenue.
Andrew Easter, 41, of Roseburg, was arrested on a menacing charge when officers responded to a report of Easter chasing another man, Zachary Seeley, 19, through the house and trying to break into a locked room, according to a preliminary report.
Easter was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
