A Roseburg man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a disturbance at a residence on Northeast Commercial Avenue.

Andrew Easter, 41, of Roseburg, was arrested on a menacing charge when officers responded to a report of Easter chasing another man, Zachary Seeley, 19, through the house and trying to break into a locked room, according to a preliminary report.

Easter was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.