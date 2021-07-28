A Roseburg man pleaded no contest two years after drunkenly crashing his car into a tree, killing his wife.
Dana Todd Hallen appeared in court Tuesday facing two charges: criminally negligent homicide, a Class B felony, and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
Hallen was driving his truck near the intersection of Melqua Road and Youngs Lane, an area northwest of Roseburg, when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree at approximately 4:20 p.m. on June 23, 2019.
Both Hallen and his wife, Cynthia Lynn Hallen, were pulled from the wreck by firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2. Cynthia Hallen died at the scene, but Dana Hallen was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and later taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield while in stable condition, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sent after the crash.
At the time, deputies determined Hallen was driving his 2010 Toyota Tacoma at a high rate of speed and suspected that alcohol had contributed to the crash.
Hallen was scheduled to appear before a 12-person jury in early August on charges of second-degree manslaughter and DUII. With Tuesday’s plea sentence, Hallen is now scheduled to appear before Douglas County District Court Judge William Marshall on Aug. 10.
Hallen was previously convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants in 1994.
