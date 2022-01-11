Harold Lee Smith, of Roseburg, has been sentenced to 110 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to delivery of methamphetamine and heroin.

Smith, 45, was arrested on the charges after a Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team investigation led detectives to the parking lot of the Best Western on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.

A search of a fifth-wheel trailer in Lookingglass uncovered 909 gross grams of meth and an estimated 88.5 gross grams of heroin, as well as nearly $5,000 in cash located in a backpack.

Smith entered his no contest plea on Dec. 15, 2021, and was sentenced Thursday.

