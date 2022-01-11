Roseburg man sentenced to prison for meth, heroin delivery DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harold Lee Smith, of Roseburg, has been sentenced to 110 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to delivery of methamphetamine and heroin.Smith, 45, was arrested on the charges after a Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team investigation led detectives to the parking lot of the Best Western on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.A search of a fifth-wheel trailer in Lookingglass uncovered 909 gross grams of meth and an estimated 88.5 gross grams of heroin, as well as nearly $5,000 in cash located in a backpack.Smith entered his no contest plea on Dec. 15, 2021, and was sentenced Thursday. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags No Contest Harold Lee Smith Criminal Law Methamphetamine Heroin Gram Plea Delivery Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Indigo Pack of wolves continue to roam in eastern Douglas County TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Phoenix holds off Douglas, 57-51 Jackie Nelson Madaline Lapp David Cooper Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
