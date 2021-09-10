A Roseburg man was shot in the leg by the police after allegedly attempting to burn his parent's house down, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
At about 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of SE Magnolia Street after receiving a report that 39-year-old John Kliestik was attempting to light his parent's house on fire while they were still inside, according to police.
Police responded and discovered a fire inside of the home and quickly tried to make contact with those inside. Kliestik confronted the officers, according to a press release, and "presented an imminent threat to his parents and the responding officers." As a result, one of the officers shot Kliestik in the leg.
Police captured Kliestik and transported him to CHI Mercy Medical Center where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire inside the home was also extinguished.
The Douglas County Major Crime Team was activated and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office, and the Oregon State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The names of the involved officers are not being released at this time, according to Daniel Allen, a spokesperson for the Roseburg Police Department.
Roseburg detectives are conducting a separate criminal investigation into Kliestik's alleged actions.
(2) comments
If someone got shot, I trust the Roseburg Police to have done the right thing. They are VERY community minded and care about our city.
P&Z:
That's my first impression, too: to trust them. Also my second and third reaction.
But: it has to be investigated. First through third impressions (et seq.) are often wrong.
