A Roseburg man is facing two counts of coercion and multiple other charges after he allegedly held two people at gunpoint he suspected of robbing his home in the early morning hours of Nov. 8.
After taking multiple reports of residential burglaries in the West Ridge View Court neighborhood, Roseburg police were called to the 1600 block of Military Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 after Michael Thomas Harpole, 38, told emergency dispatchers that he was holding at gunpoint at least one person he suspected of breaking into his home earlier that morning, according to a court document.
Harpole reportedly claimed that he had observed two males entering his home via remote video. He said it was the third time his home had been broken into, and he set out to find the suspects himself.
Harpole located a pickup on Military Avenue with two people he believed matched the description of those he had spotted on video. Harpole reported pulling his vehicle in front of the pickup to prevent it from leaving. When the pickup tried to pull around, Harpole reportedly blocked the burglary suspects and exited his vehicle holding a flashlight and a gun trained directly on the driver.
Before law enforcement could arrive, Harpole allegedly ordered the driver out of the pickup and forced the person face down on the ground, securing the person's hands behind their back with zip ties.
In an interview on Nov. 10, the victim corroborated Harpole's story nearly word for word, as did the second victim in an interview Wednesday. The second victim told police they did not exit the pickup out of fear for their life.
During an interview at the Roseburg Police Department Wednesday, Harpole reportedly told police the exact same story as he had Nov. 8.
Harpole was lodged in the Douglas County Jail Wednesday on two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, menacing and recklessly endangering another person, as well a single charge of unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another person. According to a Douglas County Circuit Court entry Thursday morning, those kidnapping charges had been lessened to coercion.
