Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies took a Roseburg man into custody Wednesday on three outstanding failure-to-appear warrants related to crimes committed earlier this year.
Alec Anton Vincent Berard, 28, was arrested on warrants covering multiple charges from crimes he was alleged to have committed in May and July.
On May 1, Berard was arrested on charges of methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession and possession of two Schedule IV drugs: Clonazepam, a neurotransmitter stimulator, and Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride, a sedative.
Three weeks later on May 26, Berard was again arrested on meth and heroin possession charges as well as being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Upon his release, he was charged two days later with third-degree theft.
On July 6, Berard again was arrested on a charge of first-degree theft and three counts of second-degree criminal trespass at three neighboring addresses on West Balff Street, behind Fir Grove School near the South Umpqua River.
All three failure to appear warrants were issued by Douglas County Circuit Judge William Marshall.
In 2015, Berard was convicted of heroin possession, a Class B felony, and sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served. In 2011, Berard received five years of supervised probation on a second-degree robbery conviction.
Total bail on his Wednesday warrant arrest was listed at $10,000, according to a court document.
