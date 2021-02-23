Roseburg Police Department cited a group of minors for being in possession of alcohol at a party in the early Sunday morning hours.
Police broke up the party in the 1300 block of SE Laurel Court in Roseburg at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
In total 19 people between the ages of 14 and 17 were given citations and their guardians were contacted.
