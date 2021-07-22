The Roseburg Police Department have identified 29-year-old Amanda Wydur as the suspect of a bank robbery in downtown Roseburg Tuesday morning.
Police believe Wydur robbed the U.S. Bank branch at 619 SE Main St. at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release sent Thursday morning. Roseburg police said Wydur, who has short, brown hair, is known to wear wigs in an attempt to change or disguise her appearance.
Wydur, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested Monday and lodged in the Douglas County Jail as being a fugitive from another state. She was released later that day.
Wydur was arrested on July 7 along with Joseph Lout, a 43-year-old Bakersfield, California man who was a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Bakersfield on June 23 and July 1. Lout was sentenced to 10 days in the Douglas County Jail on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police after a brief pursuit in southeast Roseburg. He is scheduled to be released Monday.
Wydur was arrested a second time on the fugitive warrant and booked into the jail July 19, but was released later that day.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wydur is encouraged to call the Roseburg Police Department tip line at 541-492-6794.
(4) comments
I think you misread the story. She was released from custody on Monday after her first arrest and before she allegedly robbed the bank on Tuesday.
Why would they release a person that was already a fugitive instead of extraditing her to the state where she was a fugitive from?.
Yep. Sorry bout that.
"Wydur, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested Monday and lodged in the Douglas County Jail as being a fugitive from another state. She was released later that day."
Already a fugitive and she was released anyway? Why?
I'm not sure, but it's likely she was released into federal custody. Bank robbery is a federal crime. We had a similar case in the past year or so where someone was shockingly released and then it was reported later that the feds took them.
