Roseburg police are investigating a fight and a mystery gun shot following an alleged assault that happened at the end of August.
As of Thursday, a 20-year-old Roseburg man was arrested in connection with the case, where a male victim was attacked during a gathering overnight Aug. 30-31 on Northeast Grandview Avenue.
As a result of the investigation, Noah Brian Teske was taken into custody early Thursday morning, alleged to have used a glass beer bottle to strike another person in the back of the head. In the attack, the victim was reportedly knocked down a hill and landed on a pile of sharp rocks between the property and Northeast Winchester Street where Winchester merges with Northeast Stephens Street.
Roseburg police were initially called to a report of gunshots in the area of 1023 Northeast Stephens, according to a court document. The caller reported that the gunshots sounded like they had come from behind a business located near the apex of Northeast Stephens traveling northbound.
As officers arrived at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, at the Grandview address, a number of people reportedly fled. The officers did locate a male and female approximately 30 feet down a hillside between the Grandview residence and Northeast Stephens, where they heard cries from a person who believed the alleged victim was dying on the rocks.
Officers reached the victim — visibly stunned — who appeared to show signs of having seizures.
According to the police report, the people who did not flee the scene were drunk and not very cooperative with their investigation.
Following a series of interviews, police were informed that Teske had become agitated over a situation that had developed at the Grandview property and struck the victim in the back of the head with a glass beer bottle, knocking the victim over the hillside and onto the rocks.
Teske was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Thursday and formally charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and menacing. Bail was set at $40,000.
Officers say the suspect who fired the gun has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.