Roseburg police last week opened an investigation into alleged animal abuse involving a Roseburg-based dog trainer.
A police department spokesman said Wednesday that the department could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but that information could possibly be made available in the coming days.
In a recent email to The News-Review, Monika Pacheco alleged that Haden Dorsey, who operates Black Oak Retrievers, a dog training facility based in west Roseburg, had been abusive with her dog, and followed that up by posting videos to her YouTube channel and other social media which appear to show a man mishandling and berating dogs during their training.
Pacheco said that on a recommendation, she took her 7-month-old female chocolate Labrador, Bear, to Dorsey for a two-week course which she claims turned into two months and ultimately ended in a costly argument to get her dog back from the trainer.
"It was a Hell of a time getting her back," Pacheco wrote. "With the trainer telling me he's constantly out of town/out of the state with Bear. He knew I wanted Bear back."
While Pacheco was out of town for a family function, her mother, Annette, and another friend reportedly approached Dorsey with cash-in-hand to have Bear returned, and allegedly were told to come back later.
Pacheco claims that when she did get Bear back, the dog was "deathly sick ... puking blood, shaking, nonstop vomiting ... couldn't hold down food or water," Pacheco wrote.
Bear reportedly had an extended stay at a veterinarians office, where Pacheco claims that the dog's illness had been going on for several weeks.
Once Pacheco had Bear back, she posted a pair of videos on her social media platform which portray a man getting rough with a pair of dogs. In one, a larger black Labrador appears to receive both physical and verbal abuse while near the bed of a pickup. In the second, a much younger dog is videographed being held by the scruff of its neck, beaten on the head with a training device and being called vulgarities in an effort to get the dog to sit.
The News-Review received additional contacts outside of Pacheco to report the abuse, but was unable to reach those individuals as of Wednesday evening. Attempts to reach Dorsey or local veterinarians who may have handled other dogs previously in the care of Black Oak Retrievers were also unsuccessful.
The Facebook platform for Black Oak Retrievers appeared to have been disabled as of Wednesday afternoon, and the phone number listed for the training operation had a full voicemail box.
(This story will be updated).
