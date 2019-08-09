The Roseburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a man who allegedly robbed Renard's Deli on Stewart Parkway in Roseburg Thursday night.
At approximately 11 p.m., police responded to the deli at 2230 Northwest Stewart Parkway and learned that a male suspect, described as being between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 with a slender build and a bandanna covering his face, entered the deli and walked up to the register.
The man pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the employee working at the counter, according to police. The employee opened the register and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before the man ran away.
Officers, along with a K-9 from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, responded and immediately searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Jeff Eichenbusch, a spokesman for the police department, said anyone with information about the robbery can contact police at rpdpio@cityofroseburg.com or through the tip line at 541-492-6794.
First-degree robbery, which is defined as when a deadly weapon is used during a robbery, is a Measure 11 crime that holds a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 100 months upon conviction.
