One Roseburg man was transported to a Portland hospital and another was on the run after a reported fight at Rumors nightclub early Sunday morning.
Roseburg police were called to Rumors at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after two men got into a physical altercation at the club on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
According to multiple witnesses, Dustin Denny Williams, 26, of Roseburg reportedly punched another man after Williams reportedly told another witness that he “knocked his ass out” after the man had touched an intimate part of his girlfriend’s body, Roseburg police reported.
Williams reportedly ran from the scene before Roseburg police arrived. At the scene, they found a 46-year-old Roseburg man who appeared to have suffered a serious injury. The man was first transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being transferred to a Portland hospital with a traumatic brain injury.
Police were still searching for Williams as of Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault.
In January 2017, Williams was sentenced to 30 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections on convictions of third-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons. Upon his release in mid-2019, Williams began five years of post-prison supervision.
