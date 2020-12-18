The former Roseburg UPS driver who was arrested in August on suspicion of shooting at cars on Interstate 5 is facing additional charges in Jackson County Circuit Court.
At an arraignment hearing Thursday, Kenneth Alan Ayers, 49, received 26 additional charges. The grand jury indictment issued Wednesday included a total of 34 charges, including three counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree assault, eight counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, all of which are felonies.
The indictment also included misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment related to 14 drivers or passengers in the shootings, as well as six counts of second-degree criminal mischief relating to specific vehicle damage.
Defense attorney Paul Moser, sitting in for Ayers’ appointed defense counsel Clint Oborn, entered not guilty pleas on each of the new charges.
The new charges were brought in relation to shootings in Douglas and Josephine counties, which spanned over seven days.
Police found a .45-caliber gun in the UPS truck Ayers was driving, which was consistent with the firearm used during the shootings, police said. Police said a woman driving down I-5 was struck by a bullet from a .45-caliber gun on Aug. 19. A man was shot at with the same caliber gun on July 9. Neither person had life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
Ayers is also the main suspect in similar shootings on I-5 that occurred May 12, June 2, June 15, June 22 and July 7.
Ayers was initially charged on suspicion of attempted murder, second-degree assault, seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Ayers was arrested after the most recent shooting near Canyonville.
Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Laura Cromwell held Ayers’ bail at $1 million.
