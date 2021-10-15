A Roseburg woman suspected of a July 2021 theft from Walmart was arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail Wednesday.
A Walmart loss prevention officer spotted Kameran Leanne Clemons, 22, in the store and recognized her as a suspect in a previous shoplifting incident from the store, according to a police report.
Clemons told Roseburg police she had nothing to do with the prior theft, but further investigation revealed that she had in fact pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise out an alarmed fire door.
Clemons faces a charge of second-degree theft as well as a parole violation.
