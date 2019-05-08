Authorities say two men were fatally shot in Salem on Monday night and two people were arrested in Douglas County in connection with the shootings, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday, in the 3600 block of Northeast Joshua Avenue, Salem.
The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, 35-year-old Bradley Kelley was found dead.
Two other victims were taken to a hospital. Sheriff’s deputies said 35-year-old Michael Buntjer died at the hospital and 26-year-old Coral Olfert suffered injuries that were not life threatening.
Olferts’ father, Roger Olfert, said his daughter was shot in the abdomen and is in stable condition at Salem Hospital, according to The Statesman Journal.
He said Coral Olfert and her two friends were outside the home when her former boyfriend threatened the group with a knife.
The group chased the suspect off, but he returned with a gun.
Roger Olfert said he was in bed when he heard three or four shots fired. At first, he thought they were firecrackers.
“I never thought I’d be exposed to anything like this,” he told The Statesman Journal.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said both men died of gunshot wounds.
Keonte Ngai-Demille Caldwell, 23, and Curtis Deshawn Welch, 27, both of Salem, were arrested Tuesday on Interstate 5 south of Roseburg.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were known to the victims and resided in the Salem area. Both will be charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, according to the Marion County Sherriff’s Office.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Oregon State Police, Keizer Police Department, and Woodburn Police Department.
