The search for an attempted murder suspect who authorities said may be hiding in Douglas County entered its third day Saturday.
Search for 'extremely dangerous suspect' continues
- The News-Review
-
-
- 0
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 6:50 pm
The search for an attempted murder suspect who authorities said may be hiding in Douglas County entered its third day Saturday.
Grants Pass Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information as they are trying to find 36-year-old Benjamin Foster, a suspect they say is “extremely dangerous."
Foster, a Wolf Creek resident, is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman Tuesday night in Grants Pass. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after she was bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness, according to authorities. They said Foster fled the scene before officers arrived.
Thursday evening, GPPD, with assistance from the Oregon State Police SWAT Team, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and federal partners, served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Sunny Valley Loop in Wolf Creek, after receiving a tip.
Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said following a lengthy effort, Foster evaded capture and likely received assistance in fleeing the area. According to Hattersley, numerous items of evidence, including Foster’s 2008 Nissan Sentra, were seized during the search.
Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the location where the search warrant was served is in the same general area where the suspect lives, but was not on property his family owns.
Tina Jones, 68, of Wolf Creek was arrested during the search and charged with hindering prosecution. She was taken to the Josephine County Jail.
Hattersley said their investigation revealed that Foster is actively using dating apps to contact unsuspecting individuals, who may be lured into assisting with his escape or potentially as additional victims.
According to Hattersley, Foster is known to be armed. When caught, he faces attempted murder charges, along with kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he was arrested in 2019 in Las Vegas for a similar crime.
GPPD has established a tip line: 541-237-5607. If you see him call 911.
News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN news director Kyle Bailey contributed to this report.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.