Several people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Budget 16 Motel in Roseburg on Monday, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Two of the victims, according to police spokesman Jeff Eichenbusch, sustained "very serious" injuries.
Police responded to a shooting just before 3 p.m. in the motel's parking lot. Eichenbusch said the shooter, a male Roseburg resident, was taken into custody and taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. Several others — Eichenbusch didn't know exactly how many — were taken to the hospital as well. Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, also said several were taken to the hospital but that their conditions and identities are being withheld for the time being.
Eyewitness Edward Russell, who lives at the Budget 16 Motel, said the alleged shooter approached Room 22 yelling, "Where's the dope!
"I was dialing 911 and running to my friend and she was screaming, 'I've been shot! I've been shot!" Russell said.
Russell said the shooter opened fire on three individuals with a pistol, then retreated to the opposite side of Northeast Stephens Street and brandished a rifle. Russell said at that point the suspected shooter was detained by two other individuals.
"We were yelling that he was shooting people, and he started walking toward two people trying to talk to them," Russell said. "One of them just socked him in the face. They got him in a headlock and started kicking the shit out of him before the cops showed up."
An employee of OK Auto Supply, directly across Northeast Stephens Street from the Budget 16 Motel, told the News-Review "my boss said we didn't see anything, so I didn't see anything."
Investigators are processing the scene and conducting interviews and there is no longer an on-going threat to the public, however, the scene is still "very active," O'Dell said.
News Editor Mike Henneke and reporter Donovan Brink contributed to this report.
