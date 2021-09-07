YONCALLA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Douglas Interagency Narcotics made one arrest during a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana growing operation on Sept. 1.
The illegal growing operation was operating under the guise of a legitimate hemp operation in the 1000 block of Scotts Valley Road, the sheriff's office reported.
When law enforcement arrived, approximately 30-50 workers began fleeing on foot. One individual identified as the head of the operation, Jose Francisco Figueroa-Aguilar, 44, of Modesto, California, was taken into custody and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession and manufacturing of marijuana.
Authorities discovered nearly 150 greenhouses containing more than 49,000 marijuana plants on the property. No hemp plants were located on the property. The total street value of the marijuana seized was estimated at $50 million.
It took two days for authorities to destroy the marijuana plants. The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office and DINT were assisted by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, the Douglas County Watermaster and Douglas County Public Works.
