Trevor and Katrina Southworth love Halloween.
Their home in Green has been a destination in past years for young trick-or-treaters, with an interactive display that takes up most of the driveway and front yard.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple made a major downsize in their outdoor Halloween decor, but that didn't stop an area woman from trying to trick them by taking one of their treats.
A pair of doorbell camera videos got major play on Facebook Wednesday when a woman was spotted walking up to the Southworth's front stoop and stealing a 30-plus-pound skeleton skull, followed four hours later by another video of a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy returning the couple's property.
"I was very upset," Katrina Southworth said. "I was like, 'What the hell? You don't just go up to somebody's place and take what you want.'"
The first video depicts Staci Denney, 34, of Roseburg, pulling in front of the couple's home in an off-white four-door sedan and opening both driver's side doors. Denney then walks directly up to the Southworth's front stoop, carrying a handful of mail Trevor Southworth later learned was from an address on nearby Carnes Road.
Once depositing the mail at the front door, Denney grabbed the massive skull and lugged it to her waiting car.
Trevor Southworth said that the night before, he received an alert from his camera which showed video of a blue car driving slowly down their cul-de-sac. He knew that car wasn't supposed to be there.
"They pulled right into my neighbor's driveway and backed up into ours," he said. "It was the only car that didn't fit in."
The next morning, he left for work at 7:45 a.m. At 7:49 a.m., the off-white sedan pulled up in front of the house.
"She must have been waiting for me to leave," he said. "The timing was not a coincidence."
Trevor Southworth said the skull was wide and bulky, with no actual handles.
"She realizes it's way too heavy, but she's pretty committed at that point," he said while rewatching the video.
Katrina Southworth said that at first, she wasn't going to report the theft.
"It seems like such a mundane thing to bother the cops with," she said. So, she went to a number of area community watch groups on Facebook and posted the videos.
"I just wanted to know if anyone might know her or where to find her," Katrina said.
As time passed and she grew more incensed, she reported the theft.
It wasn't long before deputy Rob Manuel arrived to take the report. Katrina showed the deputy the video and admitted being a little embarrassed by the first comment posted to the video: "The cops won't do shit! Hunt her ass down!"
According to Katrina Southworth, the deputy said he would find the missing skull.
"He said he was going to prove (the Facebook user) wrong," she said. "And he did!"
Around noon Wednesday, the Manuel located Denney in the parking lot of an area business. Denney admitted to taking the Halloween decoration and told the deputy where she had left it. Denney was cited and released on a theft charge, and the deputy went to the address and retrieved the skull.
Shortly after, the Southworth's doorbell camera recorded Manuel returning the skull before going back on patrol.
That video alone had received more than 10,000 views as of Thursday afternoon and had been shared more than 120 times.
"I wasn't asking anyone to go above and beyond," Katrina Southworth said. "These officers have enough to do already."
Trevor Southworth agreed, but was thankful for the prompt response and return of the skull.
"These guys are busy. It was more about the principle for me," he said. "I was more upset that she threw someone's mail on our porch and took our stuff and left.
"It's just a nonstop cycle of dumb people doing dumb things," he said. "I'm just glad Deputy Manuel could track her down and bring it back."
