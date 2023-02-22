New counsel for convicted sex offender Tristan Ray Stanton is asking for a change of venue to challenge his 2021 sentence.
The Roseburg man, 35, was sentenced to 275 years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing four girls.
The crimes were committed between August 2014 and January 2020, according to a 13-page grand jury indictment issued Feb. 20, 2020.
The June 2021 conviction handed down by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons included 10 sentences of 25 years — to be served consecutively — on seven counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Stanton also received 75-month sentences to be served consecutively on three counts of first-degree sex abuse, a 45-month consecutive sentence for a count of attempted first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and a 36-month consecutive sentence on a count of second-degree sex abuse.
All told, Stanton was sentenced to 3,306 months — 275 years and 6 months — in prison, a sentence Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg called “unheard of.”
In a motion filed Friday, lead defense attorney W. Alex Reiter wrote that due to the extremity of Stanton’s sentence and the level of local and national news coverage involved, his client could not receive a fair trial of his appeal if held locally.
”The press coverage after the trial was primarily focused on Mr. Stanton (sic) guild and length (sic) prison sentence,” the motion reads. “Although press coverage was national, the local press coverage was greater and highly prejudicial to Mr. Stanton.”
If Simmons were to hear the appeal trial, tentative dates have been scheduled for September. No ruling has yet been made as far as the motion to change venues. Instead of the bench trial heard by Simmons in June 2021, the appeal would be a 12-person jury trial. Attorneys for the state and defense were requested to have their jury questionnaires finalized no later than Aug. 1.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
