A stolen work truck was recovered Thursday afternoon after it was found on a dead-end street, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
The truck, a white 2006 Ford F-350, was stolen from Gene's Brake and Alignment a few weeks ago, but on Thursday, police said a suspicious person called law enforcement and reported seeing the stolen truck parked in the 2100 block of Northeast Klamath Avenue in Roseburg.
Police found the truck, confirmed it was the stolen truck, and saw that the tools and hydraulic hoses — worth tens of thousands of dollars — was mostly untouched by the suspect.
However, the truck had to be towed from the scene because its ignition had been damaged.
