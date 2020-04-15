CANYONVILLE — Law enforcement officers took a suspect into custody around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, ending an armed standoff that lasted more than five hours and forced nearby residents to lock themselves in their homes.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were on scene Wednesday morning after several reports of gunfire from a residence in the 400 block of SW Fourth Place in Canyonville.
Multiple law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions were dispatched to assist the sheriff's office.
It was unclear what was taking place, but law enforcement personnel said it was a possible hostage situation involving a semi-automatic weapon, according to unofficial scanner traffic. The individual also had a hand gun.
At the scene, Sheriff John Hanlin said law enforcement will continue to negotiate with the man throughout the day.
"As long as he's not out shooting the gun and he's not posing an immediate threat, we're not going to go in there and force a situation where we have to use deadly force," he said.
Residents in the area were asked by authorities to lock themselves inside their homes.
David Crownover, who lives nearby, said he was just about to leave his house when he heard gunshots.
"Fifteen of them, just bam-bam-bam-bam-bam," he said.
That's when he saw a man out front of a house yelling and screaming at a neighbor down the street.
"Then he went in the house, came back out, and I see that he's got a gun," he said. "And I thought I saw him bring his hand down and he had a pistol in it."
Crownover's wife, Bertha Crownover, said she saw two guns — an assault rifle and a pistol.
The scene is still active, according to the sheriff's office and the public is being asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Officials completely closed Interstate 5 southbound for 20 minutes near milepost 99 due to the standoff before reopening one lane of travel, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
This story will be updated.
