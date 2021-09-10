A woman suspected of robbing the downtown Roseburg branch of U.S. Bank on July 20 is now in the Douglas County Jail.
Amanda Cecilia Wydur, 29, of Portland, was arrested in Tualatin after a nearly six-week search for the suspect who reportedly robbed the bank branch at 619 SE Main St.
Wydur is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Roseburg police were first alerted to Wydur when she and Joseph Daniel Lout, 43, of Bakersfield, California, were reportedly in the Roseburg area. A Roseburg patrol officer spotted their vehicle — a blacked-out Chevrolet Camaro — and initiated a pursuit which ultimately included several local law enforcement agencies. The pair was suspected of two bank robberies in the Bakersfield area on June 23 and July 1. They were taken into custody by Roseburg police after being found hiding in the hot water heater room of a southeast Roseburg home on July 6.
Lout was sentenced to 10 days in the Douglas County Jail for attempting to elude a police officer and was released on Aug. 4. Wydur was lodged for being a fugitive from another state and was released July 12.
Wydur was arrested a second time on the fugitive warrant on July 19 and released the same day. The following morning at approximately 10:40 a.m., she is suspected of walking into the U.S. Bank branch and demanding an undisclosed amount of money before leaving.
