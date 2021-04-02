A man was arrested Friday afternoon after running from police for most of the day.
Police arrested 21-year-old Elijah Wallace after he allegedly stabbed his 47-year-old girlfriend around 1 a.m. in the 300 bock of South East Front Street in Oakland, according to the Sutherlin Police Department.
Wallace fled the scene in the victim's vehicle and drove to the Meadows Mobile Home Park at 550 South State Street in Sutherlin. Wallace then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to a police report.
Multiple police agencies continued looking for Wallace but were unable to find him. A knife was found in the area, but police do not know if it was used in the alleged stabbing.
At about 4 p.m., police posted on Facebook and asked the public for help in tracking down the suspect who was considered to be armed and dangerous. About two hours later, police said Wallace had been apprehended.
The victim was flown to a hospital, but her condition is not known, according to police.
