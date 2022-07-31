As a Riddle man sits in the Douglas County Jail, accused of murder and kidnapping in the Kendra Hanks case, his family is reeling behind the scenes.
While investigators gather information and facts in the case, Jenifer Phelps’ life has been turned upside down in the process — and so has her family’s.
A little more than one week ago, Troy Phelps was arrested in connection with 18-year-old Hanks’ disappearance and death.
Until the Winston woman disappeared while walking home from work in rural Douglas County on July 7, the Phelps family was living a relatively normal life — relatively being the key word because Troy Phelps was released from prison earlier this year after serving time for an unrelated case in 2017. His family lived with the fact that he was then a freed man.
“I have kind of been through this before, but this time, it’s a lot different,” Jenifer Phelps said, referring to the 2017 case. “This time, a lot of people are angry.”
Married to her husband Troy since 2010, the couple shares a young daughter. Jenifer Phelps also has two sons; one who is a teenager, the other in his early 20s. Having a child close in age to the victim in her husband’s case, she inferred, hits doubly close to home.
“I am a mom, so I do feel empathy for another family in this situation,” she said. “I am obviously not in their position, but I definitely understand.”
Jenifer Phelps agreed to talk to The News-Review and share her side of the story.
“I just want everyone to know that my children and I have nothing to do with anything,” she said.
Since her husband’s arrest on July 21, she admits she currently lives in fear. She and her children have been house-hopping out of concern for their safety.
“I can no longer stay at my house because I don’t feel safe,” she said. “Our house has been broken into twice already.”
Jenifer Phelps says that she and her family have also received numerous death threats. She physically showed screenshots from a cell phone as proof of the hatred circulating on social media and has forwarded them to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement is aware of and monitoring the situation.
“The sheriff’s office takes threats made against anyone very seriously,” Dwes Hutson, DCSO’s acting public information officer, said. “In this case, we are aware of the situation with Mrs. Phelps, and we will aggressively investigate any threats made against her or her family. We are also communicating with her with advice on how to best keep herself and her family safe.”
