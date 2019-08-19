A Sutherlin man was arrested for being in possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine and selling it within 1,000 feet of a school, according to police.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday, a detective from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team pulled over Eric Nelson, 51, after Nelson allegedly failed to signal 100 feet before turning east onto West Central Avenue on his motorcycle.
The detective approached Nelson and asked him to step off his motorcycle. Nelson complied, but when he did, he placed a McDonald's bag on the seat of the motorcycle, according to court documents.
Nelson was sweating profusely and his voice was chattering as he spoke, according to a police affidavit. The detective retrieved his drug detection K-9, who almost immediately alerted to the fast-food bag.
Inside the bag was nearly 465 grams of methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of heroin, according to police.
Nelson later agreed to allow the detective to search his home, which was less than a block away, according to police. Inside the residence, police located scales, packaging and six more bags of meth.
Nelson told officers he had been selling drugs "heavily" for the previous three months, according to court documents.
In total, Nelson was found to be in possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine. Nelson's residence, located in the 400 block of North Comstock Avenue, Sutherlin, is next to Sutherlin West Elementary School.
Nelson was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and delivery, heroin possession and delivery, and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.
He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
