A Sutherlin man was arrested Sunday night after emergency officials were called to a report of a fully involved trailer fire at the Dawn Rey Mobile Home Park in Sutherlin.
When officers arrived on the scene, one reported seeing a man standing over another man in an adjacent field, according to court documents. Officers later identified the man on the ground as Charles Murry Kicinski, 46, who lived in the burning trailer.
After a brief round of questioning, one officer reportedly asked Kicinski why he would set his own house on fire, at which point Kicinski started crying and said, “I don’t know,” according to court documents.
When asked if he had started the fires as a result of ongoing issues between he and his two roommates, Kicinski reportedly replied, “Maybe.” When asked how the fire started, he initially replied, “I’m not sure,” according to court documents.
Kicinski then began to open up to the investigating officers, telling them that one of the fires had reportedly been started with the use of rubbing alcohol and a curling iron. That fire had been set on one end of the trailer, while a second fire was started on the opposite end of the home. The central area home suffered soot and smoke damage but no clear evidence of burning, the court document states.
Kicinski was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment of an injured knee, and later to the Douglas County Jail where he was charged with two counts of first-degree arson. Kicinski was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, with bail set at $50,000.
