SUTHERLIN — A man with Douglas County ties was arrested by Sutherlin police, suspected of a home-invasion burglary in the area of Comstock Road and West Central Avenue Thursday afternoon.
When police arrived at the residence where the burglary had reportedly taken place, they found that the suspect had left driving a silver four-door Toyota sedan. The vehicle was later located in the 1100 block of West Central Avenue, and the occupant, later identified as 37-year-old Trask Austin Phelps, fled the scene on foot.
Police soon learned the plates on the Toyota had been switched out and that the car had been reported stolen out of Eugene.
Once in custody, it was learned Phelps also had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. Multiple items located in the Toyota were suspected to be stolen from other area communities as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police.
Phelps was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, attempt to elude and theft, as well as the outstanding warrant.
Phelps had been sentenced to 18 months in prison in December 2020 after being convicted on a number of charges stemming from a string of car break-ins in the West Harvard Avenue section of Roseburg earlier that year.
According to a report from the Roseburg Police Department, officers learned that the suspect in those break-ins was in fact Phelps, and police converged on a room at the Howard Johnson Motel on Northeast Stephens Street on Oct. 26, 2020. With one officer at the room’s door, another officer watching the back reportedly observed Phelps trying to climb through the back window of the room, a handgun in each hand.
An attempt to fire a taser at Phelps failed and he retreated into the room, leaving instead through the front door of the room, apparently without a weapon. Phelps led officers on a foot pursuit through several residential and business properties in the area before he was eventually caught hiding underneath a shed on Northeast Neuner Street.
Phelps was arrested at gunpoint without further incident.
Officers later learned the two guns Phelps was allegedly holding were reported stolen from a string of car break-ins in the West Harvard Avenue area over the course of that same week. Multiple other stolen items related to the break-ins were also recovered.
Phelps’ 18-month prison sentence on convictions of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree theft and third-degree escape was to be followed by one year of post-prison supervision.
In November 2021, Phelps was also arrested in Lane County on two charges of attempting to elude and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. That December, Phelps was sentenced to 31 days in the Lane County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.