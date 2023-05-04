SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Police Departmen arrested a Sutherlin man it believes is a third suspect in an identity theft investigation.
Robert Thomas Bryant, 43, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday, accused of two counts each of identity theft, computer crime and unlawful possession of a personal identification device and single counts of second degree theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The charges are the result of series of alleged thefts from a victim who told police their wallet and other items were stolen from a car, and that one of the victim's cards had been used at several locations in Douglas County to purchase food.
Police arrested Elisa Kisling, 33, and Summer Higgins, 44, on April 26 on similar charges as Bryant.
After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court on April 27, Kisling was charged with two counts each of identity theft, computer crime and fraudulent use of a credit card, as well as other fraud charges stemming from another case earlier in April. Kisling posted $750 bond on the day of her arraignment and was released from jail.
Higgins also was arraigned April 27 and charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts each of identity theft and computer crime. Higgins posted $3,000 bond and was released from jail Monday.
Bryant was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.