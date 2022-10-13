SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Police Department is seeking a man suspected in an armed robbery of the area Domino’s Pizza restaurant Wednesday evening.
Surveillance video shared by the business shows an unidentified man entering the restaurant shortly after 5 p.m. holding a shotgun in his right hand. The shotgun has a sawed off barrel. The man walks directly up to the cash register and a few moments later, leaves the store with an undisclosed amount of cash before reportedly fleeing to a nearby apartment complex.
On the video, one of the three store employees appears to exit through a side door while the robbery was in progress.
The video shows the alleged robber wearing a facial covering. He was dressed in a gray hooded jacket over a gray undershirt with white writing on the front, as well as a black cap with a white logo on the brim. He was wearing gray knee-length shorts and a close-up still shot showed a large tattoo on his left shin/calf.
The man is estimated to be between 40 and 70 years old, according to a report from the Sutherlin Police Department. He is described as between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police also responded to the incident, which remains under investigation as the suspect is still at large.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Sutherlin Police Department at 541-459-2211 or email to policerecords@ci.sutherlin.or.us.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
