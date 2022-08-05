A Roseburg man was arrested Thursday afternoon after his alleged attempt to steal a bottle of wine from the Roseburg Fred Meyer led to a physical altercation.
Roseburg police were called to the store around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of an attempted theft and a fight between Larry Jay Linderman, 61, and at least one customer and several employees after he was spotted attempting to steal a bottle of wine.
An eyewitness, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a customer spotted Linderman trying to leave the store with the bottle of wine and reportedly was heard saying, “Hey, you can’t do that!” Linderman, who was still in the aisle on the opposite side of the store’s produce shelves, reportedly engaged the man, at which time, the bottle of wine fell to the floor and shattered.
The customer stepped away from the fracas as store employees attempted to secure Linderman, who had fallen onto the broken glass of the wine bottle, striking one of the store employees attempting to get him under control.
The eyewitness said when officers escorted Linderman out of the store, he appeared to be bloodied and his feet were not touching the ground.
Linderman was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery, disorderly conduct in the second degree, menacing, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment. He was also detained on a parole violation.
It is about time these (explicative) get caught and go to jail. They do it all the time and most times they are allowed to leave the store without paying because the stores "have a policy". I think the citizens should have a policy of placing them under a citizens arrest! In the long run, it costs the rest of us if we let these (explicative) get away with this! ENOUGH.
