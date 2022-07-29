Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a cell tower in the 200 block of Robin Street early Friday morning after a 17-year-old caller said he climbed the tower and did not know how to get down.
Courtesy/DCFD #2
Courtesy/DCFD #2
Courtesy/DCFD #2
Courtesy/DCFD #2
When emergency personnel arrived around 2:40 a.m. Friday, they discovered the teen had climbed to the top of the 90-foot-tall tower, located in the 200 block of Robin Street.
When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered the teen had climbed to the top of the 90-foot-tall tower.
After coming up with a plan to safely return the climber to the ground, a rescuer was able to climb the tower using safety equipment. A rope system was set up to lower the climber back to safety with assistance from ground crews. In all, 11 people responded to the call for help.
After determining the teenaged climber wasn’t hurt and didn’t require medical treatment, he was turned over to sheriff’s deputies for questioning.
Deputies determined the 17-year-old climber had been drinking. He was cited with criminal trespass and minor in possession of alcohol and released to his dad.
