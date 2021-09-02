A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Camas Valley man who went missing in March.
Dustan Allan Conn, 40, of Roseburg, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of James Leroy Hood, 41, of Camas Valley, whose body was found in a barn on Raleigh Drive southwest of Round Prairie on Aug. 17.
Hood had reportedly not been heard from by family since speaking to his sister on March 11, according to court documents.
Ashley Tyshanne Reynolds, 35, of Roseburg, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case and William Levi McClure, 33, of Winston, is facing a second-degree murder charge. After their arraignments in Douglas County Circuit Court, both were ordered held without bail.
As detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were conducting their investigation into a missing persons report, they learned that Hood may have been the man murdered in a barn located in the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, southwest of Round Prairie.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office affirmed that a bullet consistent with a .38-caliber single-jacketed hollow point was removed from Hood’s skull during an autopsy.
As part of the investigation into Hood’s death, two weapons were recovered from a camp trailer Reynolds and McClure shared on Newton Creek Road in Roseburg.
One of those weapons was a .38 caliber pistol.
Interviews during the investigation indicated that Hood had been forced into the barn at 596 Raleigh Drive by gunpoint. Once inside the barn, he was reportedly “beaten with a baseball bat and by other means,” before Reynolds allegedly shot Hood in the head, according to the court document.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is continuing its investigation.
(1) comment
Our illustrious Governor I'm sure will pardon the murderers. There is no justice in Oregon for murder. The Governor is a disgrace.
