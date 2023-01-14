A Roseburg man who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2021 murder of a Camas Valley man is now in the Oregon Department of Corrections custody.
William Levi McClure was transferred to the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center in Wilsonville, where he will be housed until the state decides which prison he will be transferred to.
McClure, 34, pled no contest to a charge of first-degree manslaughter in the 2021 death of James Leroy Hood, 41. He was also convicted on a charge of abuse of a corpse, as he was accused of moving Hood's body after the killing.
In all, three individuals are now serving prison time as a result of Hood's death.
Ashley Tyshanne Reynolds, who shared a camp trailer with McClure, according to court documents, was handed a 20-year prison sentence and Dustan Allen Conn was recently sentenced to 15 years.
Court documents indicated that Reynolds and McClure shared a camp trailer on Newton Creek Road in Roseburg. A search warrant on that trailer turned up, among other things, a .38-caliber revolver.
The bullet removed from Hood's skull was consistent with a .38 caliber.
According to the Department of Corrections, McClure's earliest release date is Aug. 24, 2036, and Reynolds March 31, 2041. There was no listed release date for Conn.
All three pled to first-degree manslaughter instead of facing first- and second-degree murder trials.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
